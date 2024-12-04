Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 7714568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter valued at $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvast by 569.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 92,828 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
