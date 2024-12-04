Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 7714568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MVST

Microvast Stock Up 15.2 %

Institutional Trading of Microvast

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $526.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter valued at $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvast by 569.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 92,828 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.