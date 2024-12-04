MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24. 27,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 114,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Get MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.