MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.46, but opened at $176.82. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $176.76, with a volume of 28,487 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
