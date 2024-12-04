Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 5761368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after acquiring an additional 776,408 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 60,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

