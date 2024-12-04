Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000. Vail Resorts comprises 6.1% of Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after buying an additional 293,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 190,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE MTN opened at $181.06 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $236.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average is $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

