Michelle M. Sterling Acquires 7,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,235.20. This trade represents a 39.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
NASDAQ APPS opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.33.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 37.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
