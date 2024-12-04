MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,518. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.