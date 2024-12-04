MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GXO opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.