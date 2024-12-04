MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 154.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 153.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 244,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 148,494 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 879,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

