MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,519 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Mattel worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,222,000 after buying an additional 114,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mattel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,291,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

