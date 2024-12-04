MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

