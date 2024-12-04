MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 340.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

First American Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

FAF opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 242.70%.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.