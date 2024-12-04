MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

