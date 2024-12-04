Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57,001.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,517,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,447,975,000 after buying an additional 9,500,444 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 61,769.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,132,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,365,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,190 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 926.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 733,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $369,774,000 after buying an additional 661,923 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $285,690,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $613.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $614.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $575.78 and a 200 day moving average of $528.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.30, for a total transaction of $511,596.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,687. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $215,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,156. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,210,941. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $652.00 to $641.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.71.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

