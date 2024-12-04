Merewether Investment Management LP Sells 211,400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merewether Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211,400 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,171,000 after acquiring an additional 672,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

