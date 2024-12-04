Merewether Investment Management LP Has $63.02 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Merewether Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 158,100 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 2.9% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $63,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in EQT by 35.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,677,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after buying an additional 437,602 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,817,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 89,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $48.02.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

