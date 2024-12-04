Merewether Investment Management LP Has $104.31 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Merewether Investment Management LP lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,622 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 4.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Vistra worth $104,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $168.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.22.

Vistra announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

