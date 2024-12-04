Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 469 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 128,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 12.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $351.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.63 and a 200 day moving average of $235.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $361.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

