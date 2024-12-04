Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Menard Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after buying an additional 346,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,828,000 after acquiring an additional 333,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,948.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 264,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $493.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $494.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

