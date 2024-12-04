Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

