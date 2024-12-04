Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $12,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,530,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,192,483.70. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,895 shares of company stock valued at $253,462,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $366.55 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $372.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

