Menard Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.9% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $240.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average is $216.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

