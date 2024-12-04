Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 73,813 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,813 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 1.1% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

