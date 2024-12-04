Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 32,410 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,410 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Ciena worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 1,171.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $5,039,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. BNP Paribas cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Ciena Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

