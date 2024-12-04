Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Indivior by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -279.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Indivior had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 351.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. Research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

