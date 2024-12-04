MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha Stock Down 9.9 %

NYSE MAX opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $762.92 million, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.10. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.96 million. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,990 shares in the company, valued at $32,058,963.30. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 208.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 970,840 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,241,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 664,691 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 51,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 597,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 487,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 410,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.