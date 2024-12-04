McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.33.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

