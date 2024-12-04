MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,212 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of MaxCyte worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXCT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 33.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $377.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.37. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxCyte news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $998,427.78. The trade was a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,607 shares of company stock valued at $102,782. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.