Maven Securities LTD Buys New Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $983.38 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

