Maven Securities LTD Buys New Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000. Viking makes up about 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Viking Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIK opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

