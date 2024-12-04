Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 50,000 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,517,800,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 258,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,765,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 138,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

