Mary Powell Sells 1,766 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $20,591.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,239.32. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, October 7th, Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $104,821.10.

On Friday, September 6th, Mary Powell sold 3,410 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $62,164.30.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,872,725. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 215,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 128.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 233.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 51,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

