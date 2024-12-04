Mary Powell Sells 1,766 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $20,591.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,239.32. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $104,821.10.
- On Friday, September 6th, Mary Powell sold 3,410 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $62,164.30.
Sunrun Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,872,725. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.