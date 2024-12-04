Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $98.72.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.