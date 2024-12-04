Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

Shares of MRVL opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,250.02. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

