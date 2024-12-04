Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 111,647 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,647 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $313.25 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average of $284.69.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,204.98. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,683.42. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,385,056. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.