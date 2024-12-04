Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $710,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 787.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In related news, insider Matthew Edgell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $103,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,921.12. The trade was a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $70,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,927.04. This trade represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,445 shares of company stock valued at $419,676. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

