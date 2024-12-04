Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 259 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,501,000 after acquiring an additional 202,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 251.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 498,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after buying an additional 42,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,719,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of AFG opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

