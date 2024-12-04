Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,544 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.2% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 228,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,031,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,263,000 after buying an additional 559,043 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 44.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

