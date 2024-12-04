Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $411,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 1,204,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

