Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Acelyrin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 16.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 65.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Acelyrin, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Acelyrin



Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

