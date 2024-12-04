Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 201 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 461.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.08. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTMD

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.