Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,412,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Markel Group by 3,729.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Markel Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

MKL opened at $1,747.00 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,809.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,625.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,592.35.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

