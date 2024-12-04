Maren Capital LLC Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Maren Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing comprises 3.8% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $46,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $157.42 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

