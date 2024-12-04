Marcho Partners LLP Invests $5.25 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,678 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,000. SEA comprises about 1.4% of Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 769.87 and a beta of 1.53. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.