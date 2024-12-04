MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $26.84. MARA shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 28,970,901 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get MARA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

MARA Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,389,070. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,622 shares of company stock worth $2,906,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MARA during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MARA in the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 606.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 108.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.