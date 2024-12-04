Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Has $69.78 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,617,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,514 shares during the quarter. Bausch + Lomb comprises about 2.0% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $69,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 14.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 80.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

