Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,230,000 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,000. Teladoc Health makes up 0.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.71% of Teladoc Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 209.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This trade represents a 11.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477.70. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

