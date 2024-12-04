MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,377,687 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $284,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $345,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $1,700,647.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,848,231.15. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 19,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $2,470,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,924.32. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,511 shares of company stock worth $28,996,795. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $142.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

