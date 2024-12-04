Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,508,000 after acquiring an additional 39,953 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,343,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $274.34 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.72 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

