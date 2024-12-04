Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $516.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

